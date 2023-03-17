Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of down 4-6% yr/yr to ~$691.0-705.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.18 million. Caleres also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

Caleres Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAL stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. Caleres has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,580 shares of company stock worth $659,476 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 108,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Caleres by 1,043.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 292,808 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Caleres by 92.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 217,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 140,453 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

