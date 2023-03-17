Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) were up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.09. Approximately 4,630,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,824,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,849.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,849.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,124 in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Upstart by 3,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Upstart by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.