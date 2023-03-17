AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Up 3.7%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 319,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,042,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

AHCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,459,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,199,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,789. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,232,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 101,571 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

