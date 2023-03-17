Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $81.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide



Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

