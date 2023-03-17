Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 10,607 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

