HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 216.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,909,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,776,000 after purchasing an additional 187,888 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,471,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,288,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.22 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average of $76.74.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

