HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 51.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COFS opened at $26.75 on Friday. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.36.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

(Get Rating)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.