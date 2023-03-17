Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $76.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

