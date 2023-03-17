L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $202.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.42. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

