Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,875 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $52.24.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

