Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,893,000.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %

FITBI stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.