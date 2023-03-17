iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $147.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

