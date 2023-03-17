Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.77 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

