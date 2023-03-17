Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

