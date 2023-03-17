Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $37.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

