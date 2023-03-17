Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 608 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,729,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 496.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 113,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $242.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

