Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $8.28 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,289 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 282.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 72,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,774,000 after acquiring an additional 62,223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $209.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $256.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

