Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cintas by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cintas by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $435.61 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

