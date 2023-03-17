Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Stock Price Down 25%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) fell 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 116,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,541,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.