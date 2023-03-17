Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $123.87 and last traded at $124.25. Approximately 187,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 496,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.14.

Chord Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.45. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $98,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,649,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $168,837.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $98,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,823 shares in the company, valued at $31,649,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,053 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,633,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,223,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,110,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

