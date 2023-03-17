Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Down 8.4%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.70. 438,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,757,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 47.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 108.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 59,550 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 47.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 365,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 118,539 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.0% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

