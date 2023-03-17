Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 97,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 103,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

AVTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $520.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $243,991.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,181.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $243,991.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,181.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $340,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,850 shares of company stock worth $1,867,454. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

