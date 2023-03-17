4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Down 9.1%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.80. 73,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 314,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
