Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Trading Down 9.7%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) shares were down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $197.36 and last traded at $197.40. Approximately 119,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 192,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.61.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.88.
Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.
