GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Trading Down 9.8%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) traded down 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.61. 683,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,597,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.38.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 161.67% and a net margin of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.00 million. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.