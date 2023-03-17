SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Down 10%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $118.24 and last traded at $119.02. 98,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 248,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

SiTime Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 130.37 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $112,082.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,361.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $112,082.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,361.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $73,633.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,100.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,708 shares of company stock worth $6,669,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,738,000 after acquiring an additional 38,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,116 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,391,000 after acquiring an additional 262,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

