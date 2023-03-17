Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.05. 247,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 242,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 7.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle
About Atour Lifestyle
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atour Lifestyle (ATAT)
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.