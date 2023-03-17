Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.05. 247,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 242,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

About Atour Lifestyle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,000.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

