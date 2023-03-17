23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading Up 2.7%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 914,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,272,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). 23andMe had a negative net margin of 103.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 86,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,198 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

