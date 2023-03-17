Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.7 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 4.2 %

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFRTF shares. Desjardins started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

