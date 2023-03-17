Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $27.82 on Friday. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fortescue Metals Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSUGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA cut Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

