Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.50 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.