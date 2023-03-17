Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Reduced by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $184.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.30.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

