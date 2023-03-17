2,010 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 120,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $836,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $101.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil



Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

