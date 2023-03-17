Private Asset Management Inc. Has $241,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,304,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,554,000 after purchasing an additional 134,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,092,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

