John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,090,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $126.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Insider Activity

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $30,471.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,882.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $89,841. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

