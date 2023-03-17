LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Takes $207,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tesla by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in Tesla by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,948,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Shares of TSLA opened at $184.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.36. The stock has a market cap of $582.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

