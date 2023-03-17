Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 4,910 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of RBC Bearings worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,880,000 after buying an additional 296,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $218.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.86 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.53.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

