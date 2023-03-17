Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Argus lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

