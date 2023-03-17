Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 75 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $172.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.94 and a 200 day moving average of $178.58. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

