Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.12 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,293.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.81 per share, with a total value of $97,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,065,052.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,293.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.76 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

