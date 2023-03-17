Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

