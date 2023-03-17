First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 13.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Oshkosh by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $111.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.13.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

