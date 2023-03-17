Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Insider Activity

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $103.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

