Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Grows By 9.1%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Electricité de France Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.80.
Electricité de France Company Profile
