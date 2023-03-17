Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,211,400 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 1,311,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,057.0 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance

OTCMKTS DNPUF opened at $6.38 on Friday. Sumitomo Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

