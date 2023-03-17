Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Down 7.5% in February

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the February 13th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Compass Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2489 per share. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Compass Group

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.20) to GBX 2,200 ($26.81) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.25) to GBX 2,000 ($24.38) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.20) to GBX 1,625 ($19.80) in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

