Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the February 13th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ED. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,409,000 after buying an additional 55,756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,822,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ED opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

