Short Interest in Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Drops By 6.3%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Charlie’s Stock Down 6.9 %

OTCMKTS:CHUC opened at $0.09 on Friday. Charlie’s has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Charlies Holdings, Inc offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under the Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

