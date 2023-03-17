Insider Buying: Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Buys $49,564.90 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Richard Ball purchased 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $49,564.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,770.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Richard Ball acquired 354 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $8,234.04.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Richard Ball acquired 1 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22.63.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

LARK stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $113.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LARK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

