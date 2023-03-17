Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS LNZNF opened at $80.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Lenzing AG engages in the production and marketing of botanic cellulose fibers. It operates through the following segments: Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other. The Fibers segment manufactures botanic cellulose fibers and markets them under the brands TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING. The Lenzing Tenchnik segment operates in the field of mechanical and plant engineering and offers engineering services.

